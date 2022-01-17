Man leads Orange County deputies to body after slashing, carjacking another victim, officials say

Orange County deputies arrested a man they say led them to a body of a person he murdered before he slashed another person and stole their car.

Alexander Acs, 33, was booked into the Orange County Jail on Monday on a first-degree murder charge and has been charged with attempted murder and robbery/carjacking.

Deputies say they responded to an armed carjacking call on Sunday morning in the area of Texas Avenue and Americana Boulevard. Acs is believed to have slashed the victim with a box cutter and stole the victim's car.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

MORE NEWS: Near-freezing temperatures, frost possible for parts of Central Florida

Deputies were able to locate and arrest Acs. They say during the interview, Acs confessed to the carjacking and told detectives that he had also killed someone prior to the carjacking incident.

Alexander Acs,

That's when deputies say Acs led them to the body, which was located in the 4400 block of S. Rio Grande Ave.

MORE NEWS: Free government COVID test kits now available: Everything you need to know

"Acs told detectives the murder occurred last week," officials said.

The victim has been identified as 32-year-old Tyrone Lawson.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest Central Florida updates. Click here for the latest Central Florida news, Florida stories and local headlines.