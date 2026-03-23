4 Texas teams make it to Sweet 16 round of NCAA Tournament

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Dailyn Swain #3 of the Texas Longhorns dunks the ball against the Gonzaga Bulldogs during the second round of the 2026 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament held at Moda Center on March 21, 2026 in Portland, Oregon. (Photo by C. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos via Getty Images) From: Getty Images

The Brief Four teams from Texas have survived at the NCAA Tournament to make it to the Sweet 16 round. From the men’s side, Houston and Texas will play their Sweet 16 games Thursday. From the women’s side, Texas and TCU will play their Sweet 16 games Saturday.



Four Texas teams have advanced to the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA college basketball tournament.

Here’s a closer look at who’s playing and when.

Men’s teams

Texas advanced to the next round of the tournament after defeating Gonzaga 74-68. The Longhorns will play Purdue at 6:10 p.m. Thursday in San Jose, California. The game will be broadcast on CBS.

Houston dominated in-state rival Texas A&M 88-57 to move on in the tournament. The Cougars now face Illinois at 9:05 p.m. Thursday in Houston. The game will be broadcast on TBS.

Women’s teams

A 100-58 victory over Oregon led the Texas women’s team to the Sweet 16. They will play the winner of Kentucky and West Virginia on Saturday. The time is still being determined.

Texas Christian University beat Washington 62-59 to advance. They will face the winner of Virginia and Iowa on Saturday. The time is still being determined.