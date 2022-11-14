Caught on camera: Woman concerned after man peeks inside her West Austin home while she was alone

A West Austin woman caught a man on camera peeking inside of her home while she was alone. She’s very upset and concerned for others.

Kimberley DeLeon is from Austin and said she feels she may have a false sense of security after what happened to her.

"I never really thought someone would be in my front yard like that," DeLeon said.

Two dogs and a ring camera didn’t pick up motion or sound from this man on her front porch. A fence and lights didn’t deter him from peeking into her West Austin home, either.

"I really got freaked out as to how long was he standing there and watching me before I saw him because he didn't knock, he didn't ring the doorbell, it wasn't like he was looking for help, he was watching me through the window," DeLeon said.

It was the Saturday before Halloween and DeLeon said she was pacing around her house talking on the phone with her friend.

"I noticed what looked like a shoulder right outside my glass door, so I turned all the lights on and there was a gentleman standing there, and he stepped back a little, and he started rubbing his stomach and in Spanish he said he was hungry, and so I let him know back in Spanish, I'm sorry I don't have any food for you, you need to go," DeLeon said.

DeLeon said he wasn’t leaving.

"He sat down on the steps, started shaking his head, pacing back and forth," DeLeon said.

DeLeon called 911. When police arrived, DeLeon said they told her they couldn’t make him leave.

"They were going to just leave him right there 20 feet from the front of my house, which was concerning to me, and so they said they couldn't take him anywhere unless he wanted to, so I asked them to ask him, and luckily he did want to go somewhere else, so they transported him elsewhere," DeLeon said.

She said she hasn’t seen him since, and she’s been on high alert.

"It's definitely shaken me, I look outside a lot more, I keep the lights on a lot more outside and look to these two to try to bark if they hear or see something," DeLeon said.

DeLeon has a message for others.

"I just think it's so important to always remember to close our doors, keep them locked, be vigilant. I just wanted to make sure he didn't have the opportunity to do it to someone else."

She said she’s filed a no trespass through the police department and hopes this doesn’t happen to anyone else.