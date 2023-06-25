Man punches woman in face, then she shoots him

Police said a man was shot after he punched a woman repeatedly in the face in Chicago's Altgeld Gardens neighborhood.

Police said the man and woman were arguing inside a residence on the 500 block of East 134th Street around 2:38 p.m.

Police said the man punched the woman in the face, then she went and got a gun and shot him in the hand.

He was hospitalized in good condition.

She was taken into custody for questioning.