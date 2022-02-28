Man recovering after he was shot in face in North Austin

A man is recovering after he was shot in the face in North Austin. The shooting happened at around 3;30 p.m. on February 27 at the Bexley at Tech Ridge Apartments along East Parmer Lane near Dessau Road.

Police say the 22-year-old victim was taken to a hospital where he went into surgery. Officials say the victim is recovering in the ICU.

A person of interest was questioned by police but no arrests have been made. Police are still investigating what led up to the shooting.

