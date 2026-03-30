Man sentenced to 20 years for aggravated sexual assault of a child

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The Brief A man was sentenced to 20 years in prison Police said he pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual assault of a child The incident happened in December 2024 at a Cedar Park home



A man was sentenced to 20 years in prison after being found guilty of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

What we know:

Police said on Dec. 27, 2024, officers responded to a report of an aggravated sexual assault of a child at a Cedar Park home.

During the investigation, officers identified the suspect as 32-year-old Mason Hidalgo. The victim was a 4-year-old.

Hidalgo was taken into custody and transported to the Cedar Park Police Department for questioning. After an interview, he was booked into the Williamson County Jail and charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child.

DNA evidence was collected and later analyzed by the Texas DPS crime lab. The results confirmed that Hidalgo's DNA was present on the victim.

On March 27, Hidalgo pleaded guilty to the charges and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.