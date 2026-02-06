Man sentenced for 2020 Cedar Park shooting involving 3 officers
CEDAR PARK, Texas - A man has been sentenced for a 2020 shooting involving three Cedar Park police officers.
What we know:
Joseph Taylor, now 31, was previously found guilty of three counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer and two counts of aggravated kidnapping.
During the sentencing on Friday, Feb. 6, the judge handed down the following sentences:
- 75 years for each of the three counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer
- 10 years for each of the two aggravated kidnapping counts
All sentences will run concurrently.
The backstory:
Police said in August 2020, Taylor fired on responding officers during a call at a Cedar Park home before barricading himself inside the home with three family members.
The hostage standoff lasted almost 18 hours.
Three Cedar Park police officers were injured during the incident:
- Officer Nik Anderson, a then eight-year veteran, had a gunshot wound to the left arm and required multiple surgeries
- Officer Jacqueline Quiles, a then four-year veteran, was shot in the rib-cage area. Her ballistic vest stopped the bullet.
- Officer Cris Hester, a then 10-year veteran, whose head was grazed by a bullet
The Source: Information from the Cedar Park Police Department