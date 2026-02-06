Expand / Collapse search

Man sentenced for 2020 Cedar Park shooting involving 3 officers

By
Published  February 6, 2026 2:16pm CST
Cedar Park
FOX 7 Austin
article

Joseph Taylor

The Brief

    • A man has been sentenced for a 2020 Cedar Park shooting involving three police officers
    • He was sentenced to 75 years for each of the three counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer, and 10 years for each of the two aggravated kidnapping counts

CEDAR PARK, Texas - A man has been sentenced for a 2020 shooting involving three Cedar Park police officers. 

Man guilty in injuring Cedar Park officers in 2020

Man guilty in injuring Cedar Park officers in 2020

A man was found guilty of three counts after shooting and injuring three Cedar Park officers during a standoff in 2020.

What we know:

Joseph Taylor, now 31, was previously found guilty of three counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer and two counts of aggravated kidnapping. 

During the sentencing on Friday, Feb. 6, the judge handed down the following sentences:

  • 75 years for each of the three counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer
  • 10 years for each of the two aggravated kidnapping counts

All sentences will run concurrently.

Related

Man found guilty of injuring 3 Cedar Park officers during 18-hour standoff in 2020
article

Man found guilty of injuring 3 Cedar Park officers during 18-hour standoff in 2020

 

The backstory:

Police said in August 2020, Taylor fired on responding officers during a call at a Cedar Park home before barricading himself inside the home with three family members. 

The hostage standoff lasted almost 18 hours. 

Three Cedar Park police officers were injured during the incident:

  • Officer Nik Anderson, a then eight-year veteran, had a gunshot wound to the left arm and required multiple surgeries
  • Officer Jacqueline Quiles, a then four-year veteran, was shot in the rib-cage area. Her ballistic vest stopped the bullet.
  • Officer Cris Hester, a then 10-year veteran, whose head was grazed by a bullet

The Source: Information from the Cedar Park Police Department

Cedar ParkCrime and Public Safety