Man sentenced for 2020 Cedar Park shooting involving 3 officers

The Brief A man has been sentenced for a 2020 Cedar Park shooting involving three police officers He was sentenced to 75 years for each of the three counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer, and 10 years for each of the two aggravated kidnapping counts



A man has been sentenced for a 2020 shooting involving three Cedar Park police officers.

What we know:

Joseph Taylor, now 31, was previously found guilty of three counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer and two counts of aggravated kidnapping.

During the sentencing on Friday, Feb. 6, the judge handed down the following sentences:

75 years for each of the three counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer

10 years for each of the two aggravated kidnapping counts

All sentences will run concurrently.

The backstory:

Police said in August 2020, Taylor fired on responding officers during a call at a Cedar Park home before barricading himself inside the home with three family members.

The hostage standoff lasted almost 18 hours.

Three Cedar Park police officers were injured during the incident:

Officer Nik Anderson, a then eight-year veteran, had a gunshot wound to the left arm and required multiple surgeries

Officer Jacqueline Quiles, a then four-year veteran, was shot in the rib-cage area. Her ballistic vest stopped the bullet.

Officer Cris Hester, a then 10-year veteran, whose head was grazed by a bullet