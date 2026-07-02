Man sentenced for giving THC-laced candy to migrant children, smuggling them

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The Brief A Mexican nation was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to smuggling migrant children across the border. Manuel Valenzuela, 35, was sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to transport aliens and three counts of aiding and abetting in the smuggling of aliens for profit. Authorities said Valenzuela and other members of the smuggling group would sometimes use THC-laced candy to sedate the children before bringing them across the border.



A member of an organization that smuggled unaccompanied children into the United States from Mexico, sometimes using THC-laced candy, has been sentenced to federal prison.

Manuel Valenzuela, a 35-year-old Mexican national, pleaded guilty in November 2025 to one count of conspiracy to transport aliens and three counts of aiding and abetting in the smuggling of aliens for profit.

What they're saying:

"Drug traffickers who exploit children as part of their criminal schemes show total disregard for human life and safety," said Acting Special Agent in Charge Ryan G. McRae of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Homeland Security Investigations El Paso. "Using THC-infused candy to facilitate the smuggling of children across the border into the United States is reprehensible and cruel and puts vulnerable minors at serious risk. HSI will relentlessly pursue transnational criminal organizations responsible for these heinous tactics and bring them to justice."

What we know:

Court documents state Valenzuela and other members of the smuggling organization would bring unaccompanied migrant children illegally into the United States from Juarez, Mexico. The children were between the ages of five and 13.

Prosecutors said the group would sometimes use THC-laced candy to sedate the children before bringing them across the border. The drivers and others would then present paperwork to inspecting officers and falsely claim the documents belonged to the children, and that they were the parents of the children.

In one instance, prosecutors said a child had to be taken to a hospital for THC poisoning.

Valenzuela was sentenced to five years in prison.