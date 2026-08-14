Texas hunting and fishing licenses for 2026-2027 season on sale Saturday

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The Brief Texas hunting and fishing licenses for the 2026-2027 season go on sale Saturday. Licenses can be purchased online through TPWD or by visiting a retailer in person. TPWD offers paper and digital licenses. Current-year licenses expire at the end of August.



Hunters and anglers in Texas can renew their licenses for the 2026-2027 season beginning Saturday.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department said more than 3 million hunting and fishing licenses are sold annually. Current-year licenses expire at the end of August.

How can I purchase a Texas hunting or fishing license?

What you can do:

Licenses can be purchased online through TPWD or by visiting a retailer in person. TPWD offers paper and digital licenses.

For digital licenses, the holder must keep the license available on a mobile device while they're in the field or on the water. Digital tags must be accessed through the Texas Hunt and Fish mobile app.

Paper license holders can choose to show a digital version of their license. However, they must have physical tags for animals that require tagging.

The agency said new identity verification rules are in place to combat residency fraud. The new regulations took effect on Aug. 3 and will be required for most resident and non-resident hunting and fishing licenses. The new regulations can be found here.

What are the Texas hunting and fishing regulations for 2026-2027?

Dig deeper:

Hunting and fishing regulations for the 2026-2027 season can be found at outdoorannual.com. The agency also offers the Outdoor Annual mobile app, which is usable without an internet connection to view regulations while out and about.