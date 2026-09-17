Man shoots, kills 2 romantic partners in Austin and Bastrop before shooting himself: police

The Brief Austin PD and Bastrop PD are investigating two connected murders A woman was found dead in Austin and another woman was found dead in Bastrop Police said the same man shot and killed them both before shooting himself Police said the man was romantically involved with both women



The Austin Police Department and the Bastrop Police Department are investigating two connected murders.

Two women, one in Austin and one in Bastrop, were found dead.

Bastrop shooting

The backstory:

Police said on Sept. 13, Manuel Salgado, 22, of Cedar Creek, met with his ex-girlfriend, 20-year-old Mariana Montoya Palacios, at Fisherman's Park in Bastrop.

While at the park, Salgado shot and killed Palacios and then shot himself. When Bastrop police arrived, they found Salgado with a gunshot wound. He was then taken to a local hospital.

On Sept. 15, Salgado died from his injuries.

Austin shooting

The backstory:

On Sept. 15, around 8:26 a.m., Austin police officers responded to a home in the 700 block of W. William Cannon Drive for a welfare check on Desiree Gauna, 27. A family member called 911 saying they couldn't get a hold of her.

When officers entered the home, they found Gauna dead with gunshot wounds. She was later pronounced dead on the scene.

Dig deeper:

During an investigation, APD detectives learned Gauna was living with Salgado.

Gauna had stopped communicating with others on Sept. 13. Salgado also did not report to work on Sept. 13.

APD detectives later learned of the shooting in Bastrop involving Salgado and Palacios. Investigators determined he was romantically involved with both Palacios and Gauna.

Police said Salgado was responsible for the killings of Palacios and Gauna.

Why you should care:

If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis or having thoughts of suicide, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. If there is an immediate threat to someone's safety, call 911.