Cajjun Eats deadly shooting: Austin man wanted for murder arrested

The Brief An Austin man wanted for murder has been arrested APD said he was involved in the deadly shooting at Down South Cajjun Eats on May 6 One person was killed, and four others were injured in the shooting



An Austin man wanted for murder was arrested in connection with a deadly shooting at Down South Cajjun Eats back in May.

One person was killed, and four others were injured in the shooting.

US Marshals arrest wanted man in Austin

What they're saying:

According to the U.S. Marshals, an arrest warrant was obtained for Kovantae Markail Williams, 32, of Austin, on Sept. 3.

Members of the U.S. Marshals-led Lone Star Fugitive Task Force learned that Williams was at an apartment complex in the 1500 block of Howard Lane. He was then arrested without incident.

He was also on probation for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon charge.

During the arrest operation, 29-year-old Deandre Stiles was arrested on the scene for an outstanding warrant with the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Both Williams and Stiles were taken to the Travis County Jail.

Dig deeper:

Williams has a criminal history in Travis County.

Court records show Williams pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm back in 2024 and subsequently three other charges were dismissed. He was supposed to show up in court another day for sentencing, but he never did, so he had an active warrant for his arrest.

Kavontae Williams, 32

When this shooting happened in May, the U.S. Marshals said he was arrested on those active warrants and was questioned about the murder, but the murder charge wasn’t filed yet.

Court documents show the other case continued to move forward, and he was sentenced to three years probation last month.

The murder charge and arrest warrant were filed earlier this month.

Cajjun Eats deadly shooting

The backstory:

On May 6, around 1:31 a.m., officers responded to a shooting at Down South Cajjun Eats at 15424 FM 1825.

When officers arrived, they found multiple people with gunshot wounds. One of the victims, later identified as Mykal Jones, was taken to a local hospital for his injuries. He later died, police said.

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Four other gunshot victims were treated at different hospitals.

Detectives said there was an altercation inside the restaurant which then escalated to a shooting. People ran from the building where shots were also fired.

Police said there were three shootings that started at 1:29 a.m. and finished at 1:30 a.m. in the front parking lot of the restaurant.

Investigators said Williams admitted to firing his gun that night, something they said was also captured on surveillance video. Williams claimed he was acting in self-defense.

Mykal Jones' family speaks about arrest

Local perspective:

Two little children are now growing up without their father.

"It's hard to explain to a five-and six-year-old why we can't take them to heaven to go see their dad, or why we can't bring their dad down from heaven to support them, to see their dad, or speak with their dad," Mykal Jones’ sister, Michelle Hartman said.

Mykal Jones was killed back in May.

"No one expects that you leave to go pick up your food order, and you're going to lose your life," Mykal Jones’ mother, Monica Hervey-Hartman said.

Court documents said when Jones and his friend were walking out of the restaurant toward their car, Jones was shot.

Mykal Jones

For months, Jones’ family didn’t know who was responsible.

"Me and my family were wondering who did it, we were looking for answers, we were praying that the case didn't go cold," Michelle Hartman said.

Now, four months later, investigators said they know who did it: Williams.

"I hope he has the same amount of time that we have to grieve. I want him to spend the rest of his life thinking about Mykal Earl Jones Jr." Michelle Hartman said.

"I hope that my son can rest in peace. I hope my grandkids get the justice that they need. I hope he spends the rest of his life behind bars," Monica Hervey-Hartman said.