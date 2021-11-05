Man shot in vehicle at southwest Travis County mobile home park

The Austin Police Department (APD) has identified a man shot in a vehicle Thursday evening at a southwest Travis County mobile home park.

Just before 6 p.m., Austin 911 received a call about a man shot in a vehicle at 8220 W. SH 71 at the Country Aire Mobile Home Park.

When APD and ATCEMS arrived on scene, they found 19-year-old Brian Ocampo with multiple gunshot wounds sitting in the driver's seat of a black BMW, says APD. Despite life-saving measures, Ocampo succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

Homicide investigators and crime scene technicians were called to process the scene and interview witnesses, says APD. An autopsy revealed the cause of death as multiple gunshot wounds and the manner as homicide.

Detectives are asking anyone with information or video of the incident to call APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS, email homicide.apd@austintexas.gov, utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app. You may remain anonymous. Information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, free on iPhone and Android.

This is Austin's 79th homicide of 2021.

