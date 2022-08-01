Man slashes woman in Times Square; suspect identified

The NYPD on Monday identified a suspect wanted for allegedly attacking a woman in Times Square on Sunday at about 10 a.m.

A 59-year-old woman was pulling a wheeled shopping cart near 7th Avenue and W. 42nd Street when a man approached from behind, raised his arm over his head, and swung it down, slashing the woman in the right hand with a boxcutter, security video showed.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

The New York City Police Department identified the man as Anthony Evans, 30. He ran away on E. 42nd Street and hasn't been caught yet, the NYPD said.

EMS took the woman to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.

A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered in connection with the case. If you know where Evans is or have any other information, you can contact the Crime Stoppers.