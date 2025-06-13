Man stuck in sewer drain in South Austin; Austin fire on scene

article

The Brief Man stuck in sewer drain Scene is on Ben White Blvd, between Menchaca Road and Victory Drive



Austin firefighters are currently working to rescue a man in a sewer drain.

What we know:

Austin fire crews are on scene in the 2000 block of the westbound service road of Ben White Boulevard, between Menchaca Road and Victory Drive.

Drivers and residents are asked to avoid the area while crews are working.

(Austin Fire Department)

What we don't know:

It's currently unknown how the man got into the sewer drain or how long he has been there.