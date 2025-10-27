Man wanted for murder found hiding in Austin homeless camp; Victim's sister speaks out

The Brief The sister of a victim shot and killed by a man wanted for murder is speaking out The man was found hiding in an Austin homeless camp The state is removing homeless camps and relocating people in Austin



The state is removing homeless camps and relocating homeless people in Austin. It’s a directive that was sent out by Governor Greg Abbott.

This comes after a man who was wanted for murder was found earlier this month camping in the city.

Victim's sister speaks out

Local perspective:

"Very free spirit," Zianne Janssen, Michelle Vasquez’s sister, said.

That is how Janssen described her sister. They hung out every day.

"We made it a point to see each other every day, and now it’s just like I’m waiting for her," Janssen said.

Michelle Vasquez

Vasquez was dating Severiano Valdonado. Janssen described the relationship as tumultuous.

"A week prior to this, he held her hostage, he had tied her up, he wouldn't let her leave and stuff like that. And one day, I picked her up, and she's like, dude, I've been held hostage for like a week, and I'm like, you know, stop going over there. I mean, she's still decided to go over there, but she saw the good in him, I guess," Janssen said.

Severiano Valdonado's arrest

Dig deeper:

Last month, the Karnes County Sheriff’s Office said Valdonado shot and killed Vasquez.

Multiple law enforcement agencies were looking for him in several counties for weeks until the Texas DPS Bicycle Patrol Unit came across a man in a tent, camping along Lady Bird Lake in Austin.

Court documents said the man originally gave the trooper a different driver’s license, but through facial recognition, they were able to identify him as Valdonado.

Valdonado had arrest warrants for homicide, assault causing bodily injury, terrorist threat, robbery, and failure to appear. He was arrested and booked into the Travis County Jail.

"Why hide? We all know you did it, just own up to it, you know, you were mad enough to shoot her, being man enough to go to jail," Janssen said.

What's next:

Valdonado has been extradited to Karnes County and will face a grand jury soon.

"I hope he gets what he deserves, you know, whatever God has in plan for him. I'm not anybody to say, Oh, he deserves death, but I just hope he gets what he deserves, and I hope he just asks for forgiveness and stuff like that," Janssen said.

Homeless camp clean-up

Big picture view:

After Valdonado's arrest, Governor Greg Abbott called in DPS Troopers, the State Guard, and TxDOT workers for an operation to remove homeless camps and relocate homeless people.

The City of Austin is also clearing camps, but the mayor said they have a different approach.

"Sending in the State Guard and DPS, that can make you look tough and that’s the current MO of some right now, but it does not solve the issue. Empathy is the word, not toughness," City of Austin Mayor Kirk Watson said.

"Listen, it's erroneous to talk about duplication resources. There are inadequate resources removing the challenges from the streets. We need all hands-on deck to be able to address this problem right now," Governor Abbott said.

The Governor’s Office reported last week they removed 48 encampments, removed more than 3,000 pounds of stuff, seized more than 125 grams of drugs, and arrested 24 repeat felony offenders.