Man who broke into homes, attempted to steal police vehicle arrested

Kyle police have arrested a man they say was breaking into homes and then tried to steal a police vehicle.

Kyle PD reported on Twitter that around 1:49 p.m. Friday, they received a call about a man breaking into homes in the Waterleaf neighborhood.

Officers found the man, who then attempted to evade and steal a police vehicle. Kyle police say the man was restrained and is now in custody.

One officer sustained minor injuries during the incident, says Kyle police. There is no current threat to the public and the scene is being cleared.

Kyle police thanked neighbors who called in and reported the suspicious activity.

