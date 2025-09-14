Man, woman, child found dead after Georgetown apartment shooting, suspect wanted

article

The Brief A man, a woman, and a child were found dead from multiple gunshot wounds inside a Georgetown apartment on Saturday night. The victims were identified as Alonzo Hawkins, 34; Doneisha Brooks, 39; and Olivia Brooks, 8. Police have identified a person of interest who was known to the victims, but their location is currently unknown.



What we know:

Georgetown police received a call at 7:26 p.m. Saturday reporting deceased people inside an apartment in the 300 block of Luther Drive. Officers arrived seven minutes later and found the three individuals who had each been shot multiple times.

The deceased were identified as Alonzo Hawkins, 34; Doneisha Brooks, 39; and Olivia Brooks, 8.

Georgetown police said the investigation is active and evidence indicates the suspect was known to the victims. A person of interest has been identified, but their location is unknown.

The police department said it is working to ensure the safety of the community.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Georgetown Police Department at 512-930-3510 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-252-TIPS.

Georgetown police are receiving assistance from the Texas Rangers, Williamson County Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.