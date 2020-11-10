Manager of car dealership killed when suspects attempt to steal car

The manager of a car dealership in Austin has died after he got in a shootout with suspects who were attempting to steal a vehicle from him.

According to police, Austin 911 dispatch received a report of shots fired at a car dealership located at 11320 FM 2222. Upon arrival, officers located two men with gunshot wounds and detained a third, Modesto Hernandez.

Hernandez told the police that he and Alberto Torres went to the dealership with the intention of stealing a car. During that attempt, a gunfight ensued between Torres and Jerry Paul Lee, the manager of the dealership.

Both Alberto Torres and Jerry Paul Lee were struck multiple times.

Jerry Paul Lee was pronounced at the scene, according to police. Austin-Travis County EMS transported Alberto Torres to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Alberto Torres and Modesto Hernandez have been arrested and charged with capital murder. They each of a bond of one million dollars. Hernandez was booked into the Travis County Jail. Torres remains in critical condition.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

Advertisement

Hernandez was booked into the Travis County Jail.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

Detectives are asking anyone with information or video of the incident to call APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS, email homicide.apd@austintexas.gov, utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app. You may remain anonymous. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, free on iPhone and Android.