Manhunt underway for man accused of sexually assaulting child in SW Houston

Officials are looking for a man accused of sexually assaulting a child in southwest Houston.

According to the Houston Police Department, a victim made an outcry that Israel Pena Padilla, 51, sexually assaulted a child in the 8900 block of S. Gessner Rd on May 1, 2022.

Investigators described Padilla as 5'7" weighing about 170 pounds with brown eyes and black hair with a scar under his lower left lip. He's also reportedly known to drive a 2007 black Lincoln Town Car with a license plate that reads PGN8529.

An active warrant is out for his arrest, authorities confirmed.

Crime Stoppers says it is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to Padilla's arrest and/or charges filed by calling 713-222-TIPS or submitting tips online.