Intoxicated driver charged with 3 felonies for Manor crash that killed mother, baby: police

The Brief Driver charged with 3 felonies for June deadly crash in Manor Crash killed a mother, her 11-month-old baby, and severely injured her 1-year-old daughter Driver reportedly had a BAC of 0.156, nearly double the legal limit in Texas



An intoxicated driver has been charged with three felonies related to a crash in June that killed a mother, her baby and injured her other young child, says the Manor Police Department.

The intoxicated driver, 23-year-old Isaiah Nelson, remains hospitalized due to the crash.

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What they're saying:

Nelson has been charged with two counts of first-degree felony intoxication manslaughter causing death of multiple persons and one count of third-degree felony intoxication assault with vehicle causing serious bodily injury.

Bond has been set at a collective $350,000.

Manor police secured the arrest warrants on August 5 following an investigation involving multiple search warrants, interviews, a grand jury subpoena and more.

Police say the investigation revealed that Nelson, who had been driving north on FM 973 at a high rate of speed, crossed into oncoming traffic, hitting another vehicle head-on.

Nelson's toxicology report allegedly revealed a blood alcohol content of 0.156, nearly double the legal limit in Texas.

The backstory:

On June 21, at around 4 a.m., Manor officers responded to an automated 911 crash notification in the 11700 block of North FM 973.

When they arrived, they found two vehicles with significant damage. ATCEMS and the Travis County ESD 12 Fire Department were called because there were multiple critically injured occupants.

Officers found one person with severe injuries in one vehicle and four in the other, including two children with life-threatening injuries. Officers had to initiate CPR on an 11-month-old.

The driver of the second vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene and identified as 22-year-old Jennifer Hernandez of Kyle. Her 11-month-old daughter was taken to Dell Children's where she died from her injuries.

Hernandez's one-year-old daughter suffered severe injuries and was also taken to Dell Children's. A 23-year-old male passenger was taken to an area hospital and was later released.

The person in the first vehicle was identified as Nelson, who had to be extricated from his vehicle, and was taken to Dell Seton with life-threatening injuries.