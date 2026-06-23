Manor car crash kills 1 woman, injures several others, including 2 children: police

The Brief A woman is dead and four others were injured, including two children, in a crash Police said the crash happened in the 11700 block of North FM 973 on June 21 The 11-month-old and 19-month-old remain in the hospital



A woman is dead and several others were injured, including two children, from a two-car crash in Manor this past weekend.

The backstory:

Police said on June 21, around 3:58 a.m., officers responded to the 11700 block of North FM 973 following an automated 911 crash notification. When officers arrived, they found a two-car crash with significant damage to both cars.

Officers found one occupant with severe injuries in one car and four occupants in the second car, including two children who had life-threatening injuries.

An 11-month-old and 19-month-old were both critically injured. They were taken to Dell Children's Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A 23-year-old passenger, Jorge Luis Regino Ramirez, of Kyle, was taken to a local hospital for his injuries and has since been released.

The driver of the car carrying the family, 22-year-old Jennifer Hernandez, of Kyle, died at the scene, police said.

The driver of the second car was extricated from their car and taken to Dell Seton Hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver remains in critical condition.

Police said a preliminary investigation suggests the driver of the second car may have crossed into oncoming traffic, colliding head-on with the car that had the family inside.

The cause of the crash still remains under investigation.