Manor Elementary Early Learning Center closed due to COVID-19 through Nov. 12

Manor ISD has closed the Manor Elementary Early Learning Center for at least two weeks after another staff member was diagnosed with COVID-19.

The school district says that administrators at the Center were notified of the diagnosis late Friday afternoon. The Center will be closed through November 12 and is being deep cleaned and sanitized.

Students will be allowed to return to campus on November 13. In the meantime, students will receive virtual instruction, says Manor ISD.

The district says its Health Services Department immediately began contact tracing and tracking to identify those individuals who were in close contact. All those who were determined to be in close contact with the individual who tested positive have been notified so that they can be tested and/or monitored for symptoms. Those impacted by this confirmed case have also been instructed to self isolate until certain criteria are met.

Manor ISD says any students or family members who experience symptoms of respiratory illness, (fever, coughing or shortness of breath, or loss of taste or smell) should contact their health care provider.

