Manor home invasion: Armed men in ski masks break into home

Manor police are looking for three men who broke into a home wearing ski masks while armed with handguns.

It happened August 7 just before midnight on Harry S. Truman Drive.

Police say several items were taken out of the home, including the victim's gold Lexus SUV.

Investigators are asking everyone in the area to check their cameras for any activity around that time, because they don't know if the suspects arrived on foot or in a vehicle.

If you have any information, contact the Manor Police Department at 512-272-8177 or police@manortx.gov. Ask for Det. Krumpfer. Police say you may remain anonymous.