Manor HS teacher arrested after hitting student

A Manor High School teacher is in jail Wednesday evening after they were seen hitting a student.

According to Manor ISD, a group of students outside witnessed through a window a teacher physically hitting another student.

The students then reported the incident to the school administration, who then notified the Manor ISD Police Department. After a preliminary investigation, the teacher was arrested and has since been booked and detained in the Travis County Jail.

Manor ISD Superintendent Dr. Andre D. Spencer said in a statement posted online that the mental health crisis team will be on campus following this incident.

"Our District is committed to the wellness of every scholar, and we will continue to take any and all steps necessary to follow through on this commitment as our entire school community continues to be impacted by these challenging times," Spencer said.

Spencer also stated this is an "isolated incident" and "does not reflect the vision, mission, beliefs, values, or behaviors of our collective District."

