Manor ISD names lone finalist for superintendent

Manor ISD will soon have a new superintendent, pending board approval.

Dr. Robert Sormani was named the lone finalist for the job by the school board on Friday, April 7. The board says the decision comes after a "lengthy process" of gathering stakeholder input, a nationwide search which included the review of 48 applicants, and a comprehensive interview process of the top applicants.

Dr. Robert Sormani (Manor ISD)

"On behalf of the Board of Trustees, we are elated to have a person of Dr. Robert Sormani’s character join us to lead our district. We are confident in his ability to lead with passion, integrity and knowledge. He is committed and dedicated to include students, staff, parents and community in making Manor ISD the BEST School District in Texas." said Board President Monique Celedon in a release.

"I am honored to be able to return Manor ISD and serve this wonderful community again. I look forward to increasing the academic achievement to all of our students," said Dr. Sormani.

Dr. Sormani's appointment would mark his return to the district, having previously served as Director of Curriculum and Instruction for Manor ISD. His 23 years in education includes serving as Associate Superintendent for Instruction and Innovation in Hutto ISD; as a middle school principal for almost nine years in Round Rock ISD; three years as an assistant principal in Round Rock and Austin; and five years teaching US History at Dobie Middle School in Austin ISD.

He holds three degrees from UT Austin: a doctorate in educational administration, a master's in educational administration, and a bachelor's in English with a minor in history. He also has teaching certificates for Secondary History and ELA and a Superintendency Certificate.

Dr. Sormani and his wife Diana have three children and are both excited to move to the Manor area, says the district.

The Board will officially vote on the position at a special-called meeting on April 28. Pending approval, Dr. Sormani will begin his role as Superintendent on May 1.