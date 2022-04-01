Manor police ask residents to check cameras after drive-by shooting
MANOR, Texas - The Manor Police Department (MPD) is investigating a drive-by shooting that happened early Friday morning.
MPD says the incident occurred in the 17900 block of Maxa Drive in Northeast Manor around 2:20 a.m. April 1. No injuries were reported.
MPD is asking the public to check their security cameras for footage and to please send any relevant video to kkrumpfer@cityofmanor.org.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
