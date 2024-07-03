Man's body recovered from water in Bastrop: police
BASTROP, Texas - A body was recovered from the water in Bastrop on Wednesday, police said.
Bastrop police said on Wednesday, July 3, around 11:13 a.m., officers received a call about a person struggling in the water that had not resurfaced.
With assistance from the Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA) and first responders, search and rescue efforts were underway.
Later, police said a man's body was recovered from the water.
This is an active investigation.