Man's body recovered from water in Bastrop: police

A body was recovered from the water in Bastrop on Wednesday, police said.

Bastrop police said on Wednesday, July 3, around 11:13 a.m., officers received a call about a person struggling in the water that had not resurfaced.

With assistance from the Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA) and first responders, search and rescue efforts were underway.

Later, police said a man's body was recovered from the water.

This is an active investigation.