Mansfield ISD has 35 sets of twins, one set of triplets in graduating Class of 2022

article

Some graduating seniors at Mansfield ISD are proving there is strength in numbers.

This year, the class of 2022 is celebrating 35 sets of twins and one set of triplets.

The students are graduating from five high schools and an early college high school.

Mansfield celebrated Friday with pictures and laughs.

The Orie triplets were asked about being multiples.

"I feel like people think that multiples are really special. I mean, we're just like siblings who happen to have the same birthday, but that's about it," Lisa Orie said.

Advertisement

While the Ories said they are just like any other siblings, they are unique, being the only triplets in the school district.