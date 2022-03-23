Mansfield neighborhood evacuated after crash ignites natural gas pipeline

Some people were told to evacuate their homes in southeast Tarrant County when a gas pipeline caught fire.

Mansfield police are still trying to figure out why a driver veered off the road near the Highway 287 and Highway 360 merge around 1 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The car ran into a 36-inch natural gas pipe that was located about 50 feet off the roadway.

The impact from the crash ruptured the pipe and a fire broke out. The flames could be seen from quite a distance.

The fire burned for several hours until the natural gas was cut off at the surrounding sites.

The people who live within a one-mile radius were ordered to evacuate but have since been allowed to return home.

"It was frantic and nervous and a bunch of anxiety all at the same time. But you’re just thinking about your neighbors," said JJ Salomon, who evacuated his home. "I went this way. My wife went that way knocking on as many doors as we could because you don’t know the severity of it. We all met at the hospital and elementary. Everybody seemed to be okay."

While the fire was burning, a four-mile stretch of Hwy. 287 was shut down. It’s now back open.

A short section of southbound Hwy. 360 is still closed. The northbound lanes are all open.

There was just one person in the car that crashed. That driver suffered serous burns and was flown to Parkland Hospital in Dallas.

Mansfield firefighters said some grass fires broke out in the area where the pipe broke, but those fires were quickly extinguished.

