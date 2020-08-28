Many Hurricane Laura evacuees have returned home, says city

Many evacuees who came to central Texas seeking shelter have returned to their home communities, says the city of Austin. Evacuees unable to return home will be sheltered at the Austin Convention Center.

Evacuees seeking shelter in the Austin-area are instructed to go to the convention center, as the reception center at Circuit of the Americas will close Friday.

Limited space is available in a traditional shelter setting for evacuees, says the city. Earlier today, 24 buses carrying 452 evacuees began transporting individuals back to the Galveston area.

Individuals who arrived by personal vehicle can return after they have registered their entire family with hotel staff, government officials, or a Red Cross staff member. Evacuees returning by their own vehicles are encouraged to check the status of the roadways online with the Texas Department of Transportation.

At this time, the city says it is prepared to shelter individuals who cannot return home for a longer period of time and as of 4:30 p.m., 80 evacuees are currently registered at the ACC.

Evacuees should text “ATXShelter” to 888-777 to get updates about sheltering in the Austin area.

The Capital Area Shelter Hub run by the City of Austin, Hays County, Travis County, and Williamson County has housed approximately 3,000 evacuees at 21 hotels and the Austin Convention Center.

