Marble Falls community honors fallen volunteer fire chief

The Marble Falls community came together to honor its fallen volunteer fire chief, Michael Phillips.

Phillips disappeared while responding to catastrophic flooding over the July 4th weekend.

He spent years protecting the community, and on Tuesday, that same community showed up to honor his sacrifice.

Remembering Chief Michael Phillips

Chief Michael Phillips vanished while responding to a call for help during the devastating July 4th weekend floods.

He was driving an emergency vehicle when he disappeared. That vehicle was later recovered, but Phillips was not inside.

"On July 5, he gave his life in the line of duty responding to a call like he did so many times before. He never hesitated. Serving others wasn’t a job, it was who he was," said Michelle Schwake, a former Marble Falls EMS paramedic.

Chief Phillips served the Marble Falls Fire Department for nearly three decades. He joined as a volunteer firefighter in 1995 and rose through the ranks to fire chief.

A mentor, leader, and friend, he was known for his humility and dedication.

"Mike was selfless in his leadership in his support roles. It did not matter what job needed to be done, he was simply there to help. He would often walk up to command and ask ‘what do you need Brother, I’m here to help,’" said Terry White, Marble Falls Volunteer Fire Department.

But to those who knew him personally, he was more than just a chief. He was a husband, father, grandfather, Air Force veteran, teacher, and public servant.

"Michael was the kind of man you could always count on. He was selfless, humble, fiercely devoted to those he loved and lived his heart with purpose and his whole heart," said Schwake.

Phillips also worked for Marble Falls ISD for 28 years. He oversaw school construction and renovation projects that impacted thousands of students.

"Michael took our vision statement seriously. He had an unwavering commitment to love and inspire students through his exemplary service," said Jeff Gasaway, Superintendent, Marble Falls ISD.

Since his disappearance, Burnet County officials have led a massive, multi-agency search involving local first responders, state troopers, military air support, and federal resources.

K9 teams, drones, and specialized detection equipment continue to be used in the effort to find him.

His loss is deeply felt, but his impact, both in and out of uniform, will be felt for generations to come.

"Michael wasn’t the kind of man who sought praise or recognition. He didn’t need a spotlight or recognition or applause, he simply showed up every single day for the people he loved in a community he cared about," said Schwake.

His department announced the "End of Watch" for Phillips on July 15.