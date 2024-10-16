March of Dimes Signature Chefs event back on October 24

The Brief March of Dimes Signature Chefs event to be held at Palmer Events Center on October 24 Event celebrates culinary excellence and raises money to help moms and babies



The March of Dimes Signature Chefs event celebrates culinary excellence while also raising money to fight for the health of all moms and babies.

The event is being held on October 24 at 6:30 p.m. at the Palmer Events Center which is located at 900 Barton Springs Road.

This year's lead chef is once again Rick Lopez who has been involved with the event for several years and is the executive chef at La Condesa, a position he has held for more than 10 years.

Phyllicia and Nathan Teymer and their son Ethan are this year's Ambassador Family. Ethan was born four months early weighing only 1 pound and 11 ounces and spent 147 days in the NICU.

The family says it is grateful to the March of Dimes for its researched surfactant therapy which Ethan received and helped save his life and allow him to become the energetic 2-year-old he is today.

FOX 7 Austin lifestyle reporter and "Tierra's Texas" host Tierra Neubaum returns for another year as the event's emcee.

Chefs participating include junior chef Kristell Jean, Ling Wu of Lin Asiana Bar + Dim Sum, Evan LeRoy of LeRoy and Lewis Barbecue and more.

A silent auction kicks off before the event starts and you can get more details here.