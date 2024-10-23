Police searching for missing 56-year-old woman last seen in East Austin

article

Police are looking for a missing 56-year-old woman.

Austin police said they need help finding Maria Teresa, 56. She was last seen at 1127 Tillery St Avenue around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 23.

Police are concerned about her immediate welfare due to possible cognitive impairment.

Teresa is described as a Hispanic woman, around 4'3, about 120 pounds, with brown eyes and gray hair. She was last seen wearing a purple shirt with flowers, blue jeans and black shoes.

If anyone has any information on Teresa's whereabouts, call 911.