Mariachi group at Crockett Early College High School

The Brief South Austin helping keep Mexican music tradition alive Mariachi group performs at Crockett Early College High School and around the community



If you’re a student at Crockett Early College High School, you may have heard this group performing before class starts for the day.

"We are happy to be there. And it's a lot of courage to go out there to perform in front of a bunch of people. But it's also really nerve wracking," says Joshua Garcia, junior at Crockett ECHS.

Not only do these students perform for their teachers and classmates, they perform all around the community.

"In years past, we had a two-month running gig at a local theater downtown as part of their performance. We'll also do play for the central offices or just any NGO or nonprofit organization that wants us," says Ron Hare, director of guitar and mariachi at Crockett ECHS.

Mr. Hare the director of guitar and mariachi band at Crockett Early College High School says this year has been the biggest ensemble he’s had over the past few years.

"This is the first year we've incorporated nontraditional instruments into the ensemble or almost Banda type instrumentation, where we're incorporating a couple of clarinets and saxophone into the mix in addition to the trumpet guitar vihuela violins," says Hare.

Mariachi music dates back to at least the 18th century. Members of the Crockett mariachi group say they’re happy they’re able to keep this tradition alive.

"I have always had interest in mariachi just because I grew up with it. And obviously my middle school teacher connected me with Ron Hare. And ever since then, like I've just my love for mariachi has grown now," says Krystal Leon, junior at Crockett ECHS.

"Music is always evolving and but mariachi has always been kind of a staple in Mexican culture, very, very traditional. And to bring it to the school systems is a really cool thing," says Michael Diaz, former student at Crockett ECHS.

Mr. Hare works hard to make sure his students look like professionals when they perform on stage.

"So when we are dressed in the in our in our formal traje, I think it elevates the, I guess the performance anxiety, but just the anticipation of, you know, we're representing not only the school, not only our families, but the culture itself," says Hare.

"I'm sharing my culture with my classmates. I actually really love the I love playing with my mariachi group just because I feel like everybody feels really connected with one another. Like I feel like this type of this type of music brings everybody together," says Leon.

You can click here to see how Austin ISD is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month.