Anderson High School senior dies in Northwest Austin car crash

The Brief A 17-year-old was killed in a car crash in NW Austin APD said the crash happened on March 31 in the 8800 block of N Capital of Texas Hwy The teen was a senior at Anderson High School



An Anderson High School senior was killed in a car crash on Monday.

What we know:

According to Austin police, on March 31, around 1:55 a.m., officers responded to a single-car crash in the 8800 block of N Capital of Texas Hwy headed northbound.

When officers arrived, the driver was pronounced dead. The passenger in the car was taken to a local hospital where they were treated for their injuries.

The driver was later identified as Malachi Jensen, 17.

This is an ongoing investigation.

What they're saying:

Anderson High School emailed parents about the death of Malachi:

"We are deeply saddened to share that one of our seniors, Malachi Jensen, passed away this morning after a car accident. Malachi was always smiling around campus, was a friend to many and his sense of humor and kindness were amazing additions to our classrooms and our Anderson Trojan Football Team. His presence in our hallways, classrooms and athletic wing will be deeply missed. I know that our amazing Anderson community will extend care to everyone who is affected by this great loss.

We are hurting deeply and know that many of our students and staff may be, too. Additional counselors will be on campus to provide counseling support for our students, staff and faculty this week and as needed. If your child needs support, please contact our front office to speak with one of our school counselors at 512-414-2538."

What you can do:

Anyone with any information should contact APD's Vehicular Homicide unit at 512-974-8111. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.