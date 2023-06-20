Marie Callender's shepherd's pies by Conagra Brands recalled over potential contamination

article

Potential "foreign matter" contamination has led to a recall by Conagra Brands of thousands of pounds of its Marie Callender’s frozen beef shepherd’s pies, the Food and Safety Inspection Service (FSIS) said.

The FSIS, which falls under the U.S. Department of Agriculture, told consumers that the roughly 2,717 pounds of recalled products may potentially have "clear, flexible plastic" in them. The announcement of the company’s recall happened Friday.

Complaints from consumers about the issue had prompted Conagra Brands to do so, according to the FSIS press release. Zero "confirmed reports of adverse reactions" from the products, created March 1, have surfaced to date, it said.

ILLINOIS-BASED MEAT PRODUCER RECALLS OVER 2,000 LBS. OF GROUND BEEF OVER ‘RUBBER-LIKE’ MATERIAL IN PATTIES

The FSIS said products from the affected 4.31-pound cases of Marie Callender’s frozen beef shepherd’s pies that sport lot code "5006306020," case code "2113100032" and the best-by date Feb. 24, 2024 should not be consumed. A time-stamp in the range of 17:45 to 17:56 and the establishment number "EST 233" appear on them, the release also noted.

For the individual products from the cases with six 11.5-ounce packages, consumers can find the establishment number just above the best-by date on the side, according to the agency.

MORE STRAWBERRIES SOLD AT WALMART, COSTCO, HEB RECALLED OVER POSSIBLE HEPATITIS A CONTAMINATION

The FSIS recommended two options: returning the Marie Callender shepherd’s pies included in the recall or tossing them in the trash. Their distribution ultimately occurred across America.

The agency said it was "concerned that some product may be in consumers' freezers."

RELATED: Frito-Lay recalls salsa dip over undeclared milk allergen

A spokesperson for Conagra Brands directed FOX Business to the press release put out by the FSIS when reached for comment.

Marie Callender’s is one of many brands under Conagra. Some others are Swiss Miss, Orville Redenbacher’s, Slim Jim, Healthy Choice and Gardein.

Find more updates on this story at FOXBusiness.com.