Matador tornado: Gov. Abbott issues disaster declaration

Gov. Abbott issued a disaster declaration after a devastating tornado ripped through Matador, Texas Wednesday, June 21, killing four and injuring nine.

The disaster declaration will continue to support Texas' response and recovery efforts to extensive damages in 21 Texas counties, including the following: Motley, Nolan, Fisher, Jones, Kent and Stonewall counties.

"There is no force more powerful than Texans helping Texans, and this updated disaster declaration will help the State of Texas swiftly respond to communities devastated by last night's severe weather and tornadoes in West Texas," Gov. Abbott said. "I ask all Texans to join Cecilia and me as we pray for the Matador community and families who tragically lost a loved one during last night's horrific storm. I thank all of our brave first responders and emergency response personnel who are working to help their fellow Texans navigate the aftermath of this severe weather event."

Additional counties may be added to the declaration as damage assessments continue.

The Texas Division of Emergency Management deployed the following state emergency response resources to support tornado response operations in Matador:

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (Texas A&M Task Force 2): Search and Rescue Teams

Texas Division of Emergency Management: Emergency Management and Operations Technology personnel to support local response operations and coordinate state resource requests from local officials

Texas Department of State Health Services (Texas Emergency Medical Task Force): Ambulance bus with Medical Incident Support Teams and ambulances

Texas Department of Public Safety: Texas Highway Patrol Troopers

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department: Texas Game Wardens

Texas A&M Forest Service: Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System firefighters and engines and an Incident Management Team

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (Texas A&M Public Works Response Team): Personnel and equipment to support local public works needs

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service: Personnel supporting local officials with needs assessments

Texas Department of Transportation: Personnel to support road closures and debris clearing from roadways; Fuel Support.

This is the second deadly tornado to occur in Texas this month.

On June 15, an EF-2 tornado tore through the town of Perryton, killing three people and injuring several others.