Georgetown woman arrested, charged with sexually assaulting juvenile patient: police

A Georgetown woman was arrested after an investigation into a reported sexual assault involving a juvenile patient.

Police said she was an employee at Infinite Spectrum Learning and Behavior, LLC. According to the website, she was a Registered Behavior Technician who worked with children with disabilities.

What we know:

Round Rock police said 29-year-old Erin Roush, of Georgetown, was arrested and charged with aggravated sexual assault.

The incident was reported to police by the juvenile's mother on Jan. 30. This prompted an immediate investigation.

The assault happened at a home in Round Rock and detectives later established probable cause and got an arrest warrant for Roush.

On Wednesday, Feb. 4, Roush was taken into custody and transported to the Williamson County Jail.

Police said there may be other victims. Detectives are continuing to investigate.