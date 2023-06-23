Austin man among 4 Matador tornado victims

Texas DPS identified those killed in Wednesday's deadly tornado in Matador, a small town located northeast of Lubbock.

Four people were killed, and 15 others were injured after the tornado ripped through the small community on Wednesday, June 21around 7 p.m.

The four killed are identified below:

Jo Etta Bumgardner, an 85-year-old woman from Matador

Randell (Randy) Rolin, a 59-year-old man from Purcell, Okla.

Victor Valenzuela Jr., a 43-year-old man from Austin

Troy Hernandez, a 23-year-old man from San Angelo.

DPS reports that all citizens have been accounted for and that no additional deaths have been reported after the Matador community completed search and recovery efforts.

The damage to property reported was 29 structures destroyed, 11 with significant damage and 23 with damage. In total, 61 properties were affected by the storm.

Power has been restored to 80 percent of the town as of Thursday, June 22.

City and County officials would like to thank all the people from surrounding cities and counties for their overwhelming support and outpouring of food, water, and supplies.

Matador does not have any unmet needs at this time and would ask that people stop sending water, food, and supplies as they cannot store any more supplies. Please do not donate clothing to this relief effort. Officials are not equipped to store or categorize those types of donations.

For people wanting to offer donations, an account has been set up through Happy State Bank under the name of Matador Relief Fund.