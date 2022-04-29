Matthew McConaughey, Jack Ingram, Mack Brown hold annual fundraiser

The 10th annual Mack, Jack, & McConaughey (MJ&M) fundraising gala is taking place April 28-29 and the two-day fundraiser's marquee event is a gala at ACL Live.

The gala was hosted by Academy Award-winning actor Matthew McConaughey, Grammy-nominated recording artist Jack Ingram, and coaching legend Mack Brown and it featured headliner, Kenny Chesney.

Each year, MJ&M is filled with music, golf, fashion, and fun and this year's event is raising money to support CureDuchenne, Dell Children’s Medical Center, HeartGift, just keep livin Foundation, and The Rise School of Austin.

Since the two-day event launched in 2013, the nonprofit says it has given more than $20 million to charitable organizations.