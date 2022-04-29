Expand / Collapse search

Matthew McConaughey, Jack Ingram, Mack Brown hold annual fundraiser

10th annual Mack, Jack & McConaughey fundraising gala

Mack Brown, Jack Ingram, and Matthew McConaughey are celebrating ten years of empowering kids. Their annual two-day fundraiser kicked off with its marquee event at ACL Live and FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum spoke to the crew.

AUSTIN, Texas - The 10th annual Mack, Jack, & McConaughey (MJ&M) fundraising gala is taking place April 28-29 and the two-day fundraiser's marquee event is a gala at ACL Live.

The gala was hosted by Academy Award-winning actor Matthew McConaughey, Grammy-nominated recording artist Jack Ingram, and coaching legend Mack Brown and it featured headliner, Kenny Chesney. 

Each year, MJ&M is filled with music, golf, fashion, and fun and this year's event is raising money to support CureDuchenne, Dell Children’s Medical Center, HeartGift, just keep livin Foundation, and The Rise School of Austin.

Since the two-day event launched in 2013, the nonprofit says it has given more than $20 million to charitable organizations.