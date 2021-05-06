The Force is strong with the Kyle City Council

This is the way you celebrate Star Wars Day in Kyle apparently.

The Kyle City Council spent part of its May 4th council meeting this week dressed up as their favorite Star Wars characters in honor of the landmark science-fiction film franchise.

Councilmembers conducted the first part of the meeting in costume, with councilmembers dressed as Rey, Darth Vader, Boba Fett, Princess Leia, and Emperor Palpatine. Other costumes included stormtroopers, Han Solo, and even a Yoda.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

The city says that before the meeting, the council visited local schools "to spread the joy of the light side to children".

You can watch the full city council meeting here.

May the 4th (be with you) is known to fans as Star Wars Day, a date to appreciate all things from a galaxy far, far away.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

Fans around the world celebrated their favorite characters and moments from the Star Wars universe, which spans almost a dozen feature films, numerous television series, countless comic book, graphic novel, and book tie-ins, video games, and merchandise.

Advertisement

Disney, which now owns the franchise after its purchase of Lucasfilm in 2012, even got in on the fun, launching a new Star Wars TV series "The Bad Batch" on Disney+ and revealing plans for a real-life retractable lightsaber.