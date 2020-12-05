Mayor Adler pens open letter to apologize for trip to Cabo San Lucas

Mayor Steve Adler has apologized again for a recent trip to Cabo San Lucas, this time in the form of an open letter.

In the letter, Adler says he will work to earn back the public's trust and says that the trip set a "bad example."

"Many in our community are hurting so badly and not able to travel, and others who are able have chosen not to travel under similar circumstances," Adler said. "That I took that trip and at the same time continued to urge people to be cautious is confusing. In my position, I need to send a clearer message."

He said in the letter that he "did not see the more important and greater issues" as he was "too focused on making sure that Sarah’s wedding and my family’s trip complied with local and state orders and guidelines."

"I need to hold myself to a higher standard and one that does not compromise the message that we need to be careful until vaccinations are administered to the community. I fear that my actions might result in some others taking riskier behavior during the higher “Orange,” Stage 4, we are now in," Adler said. "I was wrong in part because this is exactly the result I have been working so long to avoid."

Also in the letter, Adler addressed the Austin City Council's work on Project Connect, the SAVES funding for live music venues and iconic locations, the Shop the Block pilot program, and working on addressing homelessness in Austin.

Adler also reminded Austinites that early voting has begun for the runoff election for City Council districts 6 and 10 and AISD districts 5 and 8 at-large. Election Day for Travis County is Dec. 15. Early voting ends on Dec. 11.

To read Adler's entire letter, click here.

