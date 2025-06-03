Sex offender who escaped Austin psych hospital arrested in Houston

The Brief McArthur Mathis was arrested in Houston on Tuesday. Mathis had been on the run since escaping an Austin psych hospital on May 28. He is being transported to the Grimes County Jail.



A sex offender who escaped an Austin psychiatric hospital is back in custody, according to the Grimes County Sheriff's Office.

McArthur Mathis had been on the run since escaping Austin’s Cross Creek Psychiatric and Addiction Hospital on May 28.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ McArthur Mathis arrest (Source: Grimes County Sheriff's Office)

What we know:

McArthur Mathis was arrested just after 1:30 p.m. in Houston, near I-45 and West Road, according to the Grimes County Sheriff's Office.

The arrest was made by the U.S. Marshal's Gulf Coast Violent Offenders & Fugitive Task Force.

Mathis is being transported to the Grimes County Jail.

Sheriff Donald G. Sowell thanked the media for their coverage, saying tips from the public helped land Mathis in custody.

"The coverage and tips to the local and other area Crime Stoppers was a factor in this arrest and getting Mathis returned to custody," he said.

What we don't know:

Details about the tips that led to Mathis' arrest and his whereabouts for the last week have not been disclosed.

The backstory:

McArthur Mathis was arrested by Grimes County Sheriff's Office on January 2 for several warrants out of Victoria, Texas and additional charges in Grimes County, including unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, burglary and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury to a family member.

According to the sheriff’s office, Mathis was subjected to a mental health evaluation after he was found harming himself. He was taken to Austin’s Cross Creek Psychiatric and Addiction Hospital on May 21, and escaped on May 28.