Search continues for sex offender who escaped Austin psych hospital

The Brief A manhunt is underway for McArthur Mathis, a Grimes County inmate with a violent history, who escaped from Cross Creek Psychiatric and Addiction hospital in Austin. Mathis, who was at the hospital for a mental health evaluation after a suicide attempt, reportedly broke a door and jumped a fence to escape. Authorities consider Mathis armed and dangerous and a registered sex offender, and this is the second such hospital escape for a Grimes County inmate in less than three months.



Grimes County officials are warning that the convict has a history of violence.

Grimes County Escaped Inmate

What we know:

McArthur Mathis was arrested by Grimes County Sheriff's Office on January 2 for several warrants out of Victoria, Texas and additional charges in Grimes County, including unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, burglary and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury to a family member.

McArthur Deashy Mathis (Grimes County Sheriff's Office)

According to the sheriff’s office, Mathis was subjected to a mental health evaluation after he was found harming himself. He was taken to Austin’s Cross Creek Psychiatric and Addiction Hospital on May 21, and escaped on Wednesday night.

What they're saying:

"This guy is not to be taken lightly. He's got a history of violence, so definitely be cautious", says Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell.

"He was attempting a suicide here at our facility," said Sowell.

He was taken to Austin’s Cross Creek Psychiatric and Addiction Hospital on May 21 and escaped on Wednesday night.

"We still haven't heard a thing about why he escaped, how he escaped, other than the fact that he was able to allegedly break the door down and jump the fence," said Sowell.

This is reportedly the second time in less than three months that a Grimes County inmate has broken out of a hospital.

In March, an inmate escaped from the Cypress Creek Behavioral hospital in Northwest Houston. He was taken into custody after being spotted at a Whataburger.

"He knew he was going to be incarcerated a while. I guess he took advantage of an opportunity, like the other one did in Houston", said Sowell.

The sheriff's office says Mathis is considered armed and dangerous and is a registered sex offender. He was last seen wearing a navy-blue shirt and teal pants.

"We sent him there in good faith for the mental health caseworker to get him some psychiatric help on the suicide attempt. I'm, like I said, I’m real concerned about the well-being of these places that can't seem to keep them incarcerated safely. I'll have to observe this for the next time. It won't be Houston. It won't be Austin anymore," said Sowell.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Mathis's whereabouts is urged to contact the Grimes County Sheriff's Office at 936-873-2151, Grimes County Crimestoppers at (936) 873-2000 or www.p3tips.com.

All callers will remain anonymous and anyone with information leading to an arrest will be eligible for a cash reward.