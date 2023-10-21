McDonald's offering free fries on Fridays for the rest of the year

Fast food giant McDonald's is offering free french fries for the rest of the year, with a few conditions, of course.

The chain announced this weekend that Free Fries Friday would be giving away fries every week for the rest of 2023. There are a few things that you have to do to cash in on the deal.

First, you have to have and be registered on the McDonald's app. Once you're registered, you have to make an order of $1 or more. Once that order is in, all you have to do is go to the app's "Deals" tab, find the "Free Fries Friday" deal, and click the "Add Deal to Mobile Order Button." The deal is good for one medium-sized order of fries.

In addition to ordering on the app, you must have contactless payment set up. The app accepts all major credit cards. Just add one to your account and select it to use in your order.

From there, you can check in to any participating McDonald's restaurant and pick up your order, complete with your free fries.

There are two other stipulations to this deal. The first, is that it's only available once per person per Friday. The second is that you must be opted into the McDonald's app's Rewards program.

For what it's worth though, the small-sized fries are already included on McDonald's "$1 $2 $3 Dollar Menu."