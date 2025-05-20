Measles in Texas: Kyle resident tests positive for virus

The Brief Officials say a Kyle resident tested positive for measles This is the first positive measles case in the county



A Kyle resident has tested positive for measles, Hays County health officials say.

This is also the first positive measles case confirmed in Hays County.

Kyle resident tests positive

What we know:

Hays County officials say the case was confirmed by the Texas Department of State Health Services.

The resident was considered to be unvaccinated due to being unable to provide documentation of getting the measles vaccine.

The resident was contagious from May 11-19. They have also received care.

Officials are working to identify and notify those who may have been exposed. A list of locations where the infected resident visited is provided below:

May 10, 2025 8:00 AM- 6:00 PM Kohls – Sephora 20185 Marketplace Ave, Kyle, TX 78640

May 10, 2025 8:00 AM- 6:00 PM H-E-B Plus 5401 Farm to Market 1626, Kyle, TX 78640

May 13, 2025 11:47 AM- 2:23 PM CommuniCare- Kyle Clinic 2810 Dacy Lane, Kyle, TX 78640

May 13, 2025 8:00 AM- 1:00 PM Texas Department of Public Safety 1400 N IH 35, San Marcos, TX 78666

May 16, 2025 12:50 PM- 5:30 PM Ascension Seton Hays 6001 Kyle Parkway, Kyle, TX 78640

Officials said, although the person was not considered infectious before May 11, they are still providing the locations visited on May 10 out of an abundance of caution. The possibility of the virus being transmitted at that time is low.

Those who are exposed to the virus will be notified by their local health department.

What they're saying:

Hays County health department director Matthew Gonzales released a statement:

"Our department has thoroughly prepared for the chance of a positive measles case within the county. We have learned from the many lessons identified from the measles exposure in February of this year.

We are working closely with the healthcare providers and businesses exposed to ensure the safety of their patients and customers. The health and safety of our residents is our priority. Our focus will be ensuring those who are exposed are notified and capable of taking the proper precautions for their health and to prevent the further exposure of other individuals."

Measles in Texas

Big picture view:

DSHS says that four new cases were reported in Tuesday's update.

722 cases have been identified since the outbreak started in January and there are fewer than 10 confirmed cases believed to be actively infectious in the state.

Gaines County, the center of the outbreak, reported no new cases. The county has reported 406 cases since the outbreak began in January. The county accounts for more than half of the state's cases.

What is measles?

Why you should care:

Measles is a highly contagious respiratory illness. The virus is transmitted by direct contact with infectious droplets or by airborne spread when an infected person breathes, coughs, or sneezes.

Measles virus can remain infectious in the air for up to two hours after an infected person leaves an area.

Illness onset (high fever, cough, runny nose, and red, watery eyes) begins a week or two after someone is exposed. A few days later, the telltale rash breaks out as flat, red spots on the face and then spreads down the neck and trunk to the rest of the body.

A person is contagious from about four days before the rash appears to four days after. People with measles should stay home from work or school during that period.

Symptoms of Measles

Common symptoms of measles include:

High fever (as high as 105°F)

Cough

Runny nose

Red and watery eyes

Tiny white spots that may appear inside the mouth 2-3 days after symptoms begin

Rash 3-5 days after other signs of illness. The "measles rash" typically starts at the face and then spreads down to the rest of the body.

How to prevent getting measles

The best way to prevent getting sick is to be immunized with two doses of a vaccine against measles, which is primarily administered as the combination measles-mumps-rubella vaccine. Two doses of the MMR vaccine are highly effective at preventing measles.

Some vaccinated people can occasionally develop measles; however, they generally experience milder symptoms and are less likely to spread the disease to other people.

What to do if you've been exposed to measles

If you think you have measles or have been exposed to someone with measles, isolate yourself from others and call your healthcare provider before arriving to be tested so they can prepare for your arrival without exposing other people to the virus. Measles is extremely contagious and can cause life-threatening illness to anyone who is not protected against the virus. Review your and your child’s vaccination history to see if you are up-to-date on your measles vaccines. Additionally, discuss with your provider your vaccination history and any questions about these vaccines.

Controlling outbreaks in group settings

People with confirmed or suspected measles should stay home from school, work, and other group settings until after the fourth day of rash onset.

During an outbreak, people without documented immunity from vaccination or previous measles infection should be isolated from anyone with measles to protect those without immunity and control the outbreak.

According to the Texas Administrative Code (TAC) Rule §97.7, schools and childcare settings shall exclude unimmunized children for at least 21 days after the last date the unimmunized child was exposed to a measles case.