How do I qualify for City of Austin's Medically Vulnerable Registry?

If you or someone in your household is in need of critical medical support during power outages, the City of Austin may be able to help.

City of Austin utility customers with critical medical conditions may qualify for the city's Medically Vulnerable Registry, which provides personal case management from the city and partnering social services.

Register customers and their designated case manager will establish a personalized emergency backup plan in case of emergency power outages, such as those seen during the recent heatwave and ice storms. Customers having trouble paying their utility bill can also work with their case manager on flexible payment plans and other options.

To qualify, customers must meet one of the following criteria:

Life Support : The resident is sustained by a life support system identified by This requires annual recertification. : The resident is sustained by a life support system identified by City of Austin Code, Section 15-9-23 that has been registered with and approved by the City and requires uninterrupted electric or water service.

Critical Illness : The resident is being treated by a licensed physician for a critical illness such as paraplegia, quadriplegia, hemiplegia, multiple sclerosis, scleroderma, or other medical conditions that require heating or air conditioning. This requires annual recertification.

Serious Illness : The resident is being treated by a licensed physician for a serious illness impacted by changes in temperature. This requires recertification every 90 days.

Medically Indigent: The resident is not able to perform three or more daily living activities: bathing, dressing, grooming, routine hair and skin care, meal preparation, feeding, exercising, toileting, transfer/ambulation, positioning and range of motion

A licensed physician is required to verify eligibility. Customers approved for the registry are responsible for recertifying their eligibility with Customer Care as necessary.

To join, customers must complete the Medically Vulnerable Registry Information form or call Customer Care at 512-494-9400. When calling, customers should be able to provide their physician's name and phone number and the type of medical equipment in the household.

The city does note that customers on the registry are not guaranteed uninterrupted power or priority restoration during an emergency. They are also still required to pay their monthly utility bill on or before the due date and may be subject to disconnect of services for non-payment.