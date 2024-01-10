Memorial service for Oakland police officer killed in the line of duty

A public memorial service will be held at the Church of Three Crosses on Wednesday morning for an Oakland police officer killed in the line of duty.

Hundreds are expected to attend to pay respects to Officer Tuan Le, who was shot to death by a burglary suspect on Dec. 29 while he was responding to a break-in at a cannabis dispensary.

The service will begin at 10 a.m. and be streamed live in the video player above. Ahead of the funeral, a rainbow appeared over the church.

He was the first Oakland police officer killed while working in nearly 15 years and he was Oakland's 126th homicide victim of 2023.

He'd been with the Oakland Police Department for four years. In the weeks since his death, people have left flowers, candles and handwritten notes in the lobby of the OPD headquarters.

A rainbow appears over Three Crosses Church in Castro Valley ahead of OPD officer Tuan Le's memorial service. Jan. 10, 2024

The Alameda County District Attorney's Office charged 27-year-old Mark Demetrious Sanders with murder, including a special circumstances allegation and 28-year-old Allen Starr Brown with murder. Prosecutors charged 28-year-old Sebron Ray Russell with burglary.

Sanders' mother was also booked on an accessory charge, but she has been released from custody and has not been formally charged.

The chaplains for the police and fire departments and state Attorney General Rob Bonta are scheduled to speak, along with members of Le's family.

Police mounted on horseback outside of OPD Officer Tuan Le's memorial service.




