Memorial services planned for SoCal Marine killed in Kabul

US Marine Corporal Hunter Lopez, one of the 13 service members killed in the August 26 suicide attack in Kabul, will be laid to rest this weekend.

Several memorial services are planned throughout Riverside County and the public is encouraged to attend.

A public procession will begin at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Cathedral City Forest Lawn on 69855 E Ramon Road.

The procession will travel past the Palm Desert Sheriff’s Station and end at St. Francis of Assisi in La Quinta (47225 Washington Street). Members of the public are welcomed to line the streets in support.

On Friday, another procession will be held at 9 a.m. The procession starts from St. Francis of Assisi and will travel past the schools Corporal Hunter Lopez attended.

They include:

Amelia Earhart Elementary School: 45250 Dune Palms Road, Indio

John Glenn Middle School: 79655 Miles Avenue, Indio

La Quinta High School: 79255 Blackhawk Way, La Quinta

Following the procession, a public viewing will take place at St. Francis of Assisi from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

On Saturday at 11 a.m., a memorial service will be held at the Palm Springs Convention Center at 277 N. Avenida Caballeros, Palm Springs.

The public is encouraged to watch the memorial from the Oasis room in the convention center. After the memorial, a procession will travel to the Riverside National Cemetery at 22495 Van Buren Boulevard, Riverside, where Corporal Lopez will be laid to rest.

Lopez was born in Palm Springs; he is the son of Riverside County Sheriff’s Captain Herman Lopez and Deputy Alicia Lopez.

He served in the Marine Corps for four years. He was assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 1st Marines. Lopez, who was 22 years old at the time of his death, planned on becoming a Riverside County Sheriff's Deputy after returning from his current deployment.

