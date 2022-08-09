2 men convicted for acts of violence in Travis County

The Travis County District Attorney's Office said they secured two convictions for acts of violence.

On Friday, August 5, 2022, a Travis County jury convicted Reginald Williams, 22, of murder.

On Oct. 17, 2019, the Austin Police Department arrested Williams for a warrant on an unrelated charge. While in custody, they charged him with murder on Oct. 18, 2019, in connection with the deadly shooting of Emmet Infante-Ramos, 17, that took place on Oct. 13, 2019.

Williams was reindicted on June 25, 2021, in preparation for the trial.

In another case, on Thursday, August 4, 2022, a Travis County jury convicted Lewis Wheeler, 34, of Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child.

On Dec. 14, 2018, the Austin Police Department arrested Wheeler and charged him with Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child in connection with the offenses that took place over four years, from 2005 through 2009.

Wheeler was reindicted on March 31, 2022, in preparation for the trial.